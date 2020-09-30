Our song service was led by Bro. Don Wilson. The call to worship was “Leaning On the Everlasting Arms.” The Mathis Family then sang, “There Was Jesus” and Leave It There.” Bro. Don’s sermon was entitled, “When You Pray” and was taken from Luke.
“Now it came to pass, as He was praying in a certain place, when He ceased, that one of His disciples said to Him, “Lord, teach us to pray, as John also taught his disciples. So, He said to them, ‘When you pray say: Our Father in heaven, hallowed be Your name. Your kingdom come, Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us day by day our daily bread. And forgive us our sins. For we also forgive everyone who is indebted to us. And do not lead us into temptation but deliver us from the evil one.’” Luke 11: 1-4.
Teach us to pray. We usually know what to pray and we know how to pray. It is just a conversation between us and God. But we don’t pray like we need to. We are not mindful of the basics in this passage.
When you pray:
1) Address God properly, recognizing Him as God. Address Him as Father. You must know God. God is our Father. He is the one who watches over us, protects. He instructs us. He is forever acting in our lives and He is in control.
2) Ascribe holiness to Him, “hallowed” be Your name. Recognize His holiness.
3) Accept the reality of the kingdom. The kingdom of God is a realm in which God exercises His rule in the affairs of men on earth. The kingdom is designed to give glory to God. The Bible is the Kingdom book. It tells us what we must do to be in the kingdom of God. You cannot pick and choose the parts you like or take one line of scripture and remove the context. If what your experience goes against the teaching of the Bible, that is wrong. It is your experience that is wrong. God doesn’t change and agree with you. You must agree with God. God is in control.
4) Adopt His will as priority. Our will must never take priority over God’s will in the kingdom. His will be done, not mine or yours.
5) Activate God’s provision by asking. “So, I say to you, ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened.” Luke 11:9 If you have a need: ask. Be persistent. But be prepared, because sometimes the answer is no.
6) Always forgive. We must forgive everyone who sins against us. If we do not, God will not be forgiving of our sins,
7) Avoid temptation. “Lead us not into temptation.” God prepares an escape for every temptation. “No temptation has overtaken you except such as in common to man, but God is faithful, who will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able, but with the temptation will also make the way of escape, that you may be able to bear it.” 1 Corinthians 10:13.
Prayer is the key to keeping you unentangled in the evil. God provides an escape. You have a choice to escape or walk head on into the danger.
Jesus was not giving His disciples a prayer to memorize, but a manner in which to pray. He told them the things they should include in their prayers.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. The services are also available on our Facebook page. The services are being held in the Family Life Building at 11 a.m., in order to better accommodate social distancing. For now, our services will continue as they have been with our 11 a.m. service in the Family Life Center. As other services are added back, we will make announcements. The situation is very fluid, and plans are being adjusted to ensure the safety of everyone.
Pray for peace. Pray for perspective. Pray for patience. Pray for an outpouring of wisdom and direction. Remember the sick and brokenhearted and those who have lost love ones. We can all get through these times together, by loving one another.
God bless you all. Stay safe; stay healthy. Stay home when you can, wear your mask when you are out and observe social distancing rules. This virus will take diligence from everyone in order to slow down or stop it all together. Pray for those making decisions for the health and welfare of everyone. We need to pull together if we are to have hope of returning to a somewhat normal way of life.