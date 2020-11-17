Christmas is just around the corner and so is the Southern Sentinel’s annual Christmas Memories edition.
Each year we publish cherished, heirloom photos from members of our community in this keepsake treasure. Some of the photos found within the Christmas Memories’ pages are family photos of Christmases past, historical people and places around the county, old school days photographs, and images of snow days, fair days and events that impacted the lives of people in Benton and Tippah Counties.
This year marks the special edition will once again be printed as a glossy, full-color magazine, making the edition even more collectible.
If you would like to submit photos for Christmas Memories, please email high resolution images to tina.campbell@journalinc.com or drop them by the Southern Sentinel office at 1701 City Avenue North in Ripley. The deadline for submissions in Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Please include with each photo a brief description telling who is in the photo, what is going on, when the photo was taken, and where the photo was taken if possible.
Remember the older the photos the more interesting they can be; historical group photos and location photos often appeal to a greater number of people; and vintage vehicles, decor, and nostalgia are always well received.
We look forward to sharing your photos in the Christmas Memories keepsake magazine. For more information, call 662-837-8111.