The Town of Blue Mountain its our annual community Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3 at the Blue Mountain City Park. Children in each age group raced to collect eggs filled with candy and prizes. The Easter Bunny was on hand to take photographs with children. Pictured are scenes from the Easter Egg Hunt.
PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Mountain holds Easter Egg Hunt
Tina Campbell Meadows
Managing Editor
Tina is managing editor of the Southern Sentinel.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest Posts
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.