Divers were met with cool temperatures and moderate wind as they plunged into Snow Lake Friday, Jan. 1 for the Snow Lake Charity Polar Bear Dive. The annual event was over in minutes but was well worth braving the elements to raise money for this year’s chosen charity, Yellow Rabbit Animal Rescue of Benton County. The rescue group takes in unwanted and abandoned dogs and provides for their healthcare before sending them to Northern states to be adopted. This was the 13th year for the dive.
PHOTOS: Scenes from 13th Annual Polar Bear Dive at Snow Lake
Tina Campbell
