Tippah Countians celebrated Veterans Day on Nov. 11 by parading around the square and saluting the veterans watching from the courthouse steps. After the parade, catfish plates were sold at Grace Cafe and Eatery to benefit the Tippah County Veterans Park.
(Photos) Tippah County Veterans Day Parade
Tina Campbell
