We travel not to escape life, but for life to not escape us. If you’re short on vacation time (or cash) and yearn to get away, scratch the travel itch with a day trip. In early May, our daughter, Bella, just returned home after completing her junior year at Stetson University in Florida. I asked Bella what were some things that she really wanted to experience while she was home this Summer. She has really been craving some good Memphis BBQ, so FGG and I surprised her with a day trip to Memphis, where we dined at Marlowe’s Ribs and Restaurant. None of us had never been to Marlowe’s. FGG is a BBQ aficionado, so he was pumped to try their highly acclaimed food. It did not disappoint! The prices were VERY reasonable, the service was speedy and friendly, and we all enjoyed the “Elvis kitsch” vibe and learning about the restaurant’s history. Marlowe’s is a family restaurant that has tastes that will satisfy anyone’s palate, including award-winning BBQ pork ribs, beef brisket, BBQ shrimp, or their famous Italian-style BBQ spaghetti.
My family has enjoyed many Memphis BBQ joints since moving to this area in spring, 2020. Taste-testing and rating BBQ restaurants is kind of a family hobby. Marlowe’s was on our list of “must try” restaurants, so we were excited to finally check it out one Friday in early May. Since 1974, Marlowe’s has been providing the best in Memphis hospitality to locals and visitors from around the globe. Along with visiting Graceland, visiting Marlowe’s for a meal while you are in town is a must. Located only one mile from Elvis’s home, Marlowe’s not only provides a great family atmosphere and great food, but they’ll even bring you to the restaurant in one of their pink limousines. We happened to catch one out in front of the restaurant when we arrived.
FGG, Bella, and I dined in The Elvis Room, listened to Elvis music while an Elvis movie was playing on the TV as we enjoyed our meals, admired the Elvis memorabilia, and took lots of pictures. It’s a bit of a tourist trap, but it’s fun to play tourist. I scarfed down the pulled pork dinner, FGG enjoyed the brisket, and Bella relished her BBQ sandwich. We all decided to skip the BBQ ribs, even though they looked delicious, because we had plans after dinner and didn’t want to make a mess!
Marlowe’s is not just famous for its food, but also for its history. One might think that Marlowe’s barbeque smoker runs on just fruit wood, but Melissa Gigliotti Coleman, owner, thinks it operates on family tradition. The history of Marlowe’s is featured on the restaurant’s website, where Coleman explains, “Unlike most kids, I grew up in a restaurant. When I was nine years old, my father, Tony Gigliotti, fulfilled his dream and opened The Whitehaven Ranch House. He uprooted our family from Pennsylvania to settle down into the neighborhood of the King of Rock and Roll.
Coleman continues, “My father quickly fell in love with the city and began making lifelong friends, like George Klein, Richard Davis, Gene Mason, Dr. George Nichopoulos (and his son Dean Nichopoulos), and many more. Just one mile from Graceland, we began noticing that we had the best of both worlds: a local joint with a base of loyal regular customers, and tourists from every corner of the globe here to pay homage to the King.
“One of my first memories is watching my grandmother make lasagna. I can still hear the sounds of the pans clanging together, the smell of chopped garlic, and the feel of the ripe tomatoes in my hands while I perched on the counter of her restaurant in Pennsylvania. Every day we prepare this dish at Marlowe’s, making it impossible to forget that our restaurant has a history that runs deeper than most. As a child, I watched my father effortlessly welcome every guest into our restaurant like family. When you step into Marlowe’s, you are entering our home.”
Ms. Coleman is not wrong. We felt welcome at Marlowe’s. Our server was very attentive and friendly, and the food was on the table in no time flat. The memorabilia and kitschy vibe added to our overall enjoyment of our dining experience. After Marlowe’s, FGG, Bella, and I waddled over to Graceland Live to enjoy the Drive-By Truckers concert with full bellies. It was a great show and a nice venue. Overall, this day trip to Memphis was a huge success. It was exactly what Bella needed to soothe her soul after an intense school year and final exams. I encourage readers to take a day trip somewhere outside of the county now that COVID restrictions have eased, and Memphis is a great choice for a day trip. My family has been to Memphis many times, and we never seem to get tired of visiting. Between the food, the culture, and the music scene, there is always something new to do or see in Memphis, with new memories just waiting to be made. Check out Marlowe’s on your next day trip to Memphis. Let me know what you think of it! Lauren.gay@journalinc.com