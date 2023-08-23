Summer is almost over but we still have a few events left before cold weather. This salad recipe is crunchy, flavorful, colorful and perfect for potlucks. With this recipe presentation is the big part. Mix this in a clear bowl so the colors will pop out for all to see. The good thing about this one is that you can add or take away like eggs, tomatoes, etc.
Prep: 15 mins
Servings: 8 to 10
Ingredients
• 1 bag of salad mix
• 1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
• ½ cup red onion, chopped
• 3 stalks of chopped celery
• 12 oz frozen peas, thawed and drained
• 1 ¼ cup mayonnaise
• 1 tbsp sugar
• ½ salt
• ½ tsp black pepper
• 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
• 1 pkg (12 oz) bacon, cooked and crumbled
Directions
• Add bacon to a large skillet and cook until brown and crispy, then remove to a paper towel to drain. Let cool.
• In a large clear bowl, layer the salad with lettuce, then onion, peas and celery.
• Mix the mayonnaise, sugar, salt and pepper. Spread over salad mixture, then spread cheddar cheese and top with crisp, crumbled bacon.
• Serve!
