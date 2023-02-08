A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Meg Thomas
Bacon-Wrapped Water Chestnuts
These bacon-wrapped water chestnuts are delicious. This would be a perfect addition to any Super Bowl party!
Prep Time: 15 mins
Cook Time: 40 mins
Total Time: 55 mins
• 2 cups ketchup
• 1 cup packed brown sugar
• 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
• 1 pound bacon
• 2 (8 ounce) cans water chestnuts, drained
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
2. Combine ketchup, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce in a medium bowl.
3. Cut bacon strips in half. Wrap one slice of bacon around each chestnut and secure with a toothpick. Arrange water chestnut wraps in a 9x13-inch baking dish.
4. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 to 15 minutes.
5. Remove water chestnut wraps from the oven and drain some grease. Pour ketchup sauce over wraps.
6. Bake until bacon is crispy and sauce thickens, 30 to 35 more minutes.
