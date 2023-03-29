With Spring just around the corner, a delicious spaghetti salad with fresh veggies and olives is a great addition to any meal. Top it off with a zesty Italian dressing and parmesan cheese, this will be a hit at your next gathering! If I am serving a smaller group, I cut the recipe in half.
Prep Time: 15 mins.
Ingredients
• 1 lb thin spaghetti, broken into 1 inch pieces
• 1 pint cherry tomatoes, chopped in half
• 2 medium zucchini, diced
• 1 large cucumber, diced
• 1 medium green bell pepper, diced
• 1 red bell pepper, diced
• 1 large red onion, diced
• 2 cans (2-1/4 oz. each) sliced ripe olives, drained
Dressing
• 1 bottle (16 oz) Italian salad dressing
• ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
• 1 tblsp sesame seeds
• 1 tsp paprika
• ½ tsp celery seed
• ¼ tsp garlic powder
Directions
• Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse in cold water. Add cherry tomatoes, zucchini, cucumber, green and red peppers, red onion and olives in a large bowl.
• To make dressing: whisk together Italian salad dressing, parmesan cheese, sesame seeds, paprika, celery seed, and garlic powder. Pour over salad and toss until coated. Cover and refrigerate for 3 hours or over
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&