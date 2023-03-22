This quick and easy shrimp and grits recipe will wow your family as a weeknight meal or impress guests at a dinner party.
Prep and Cook time: 25 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 2 cups chicken broth
• 1 cup uncooked quick-cooking grits
• ½ tsp salt
• ¼ tsp freshly ground pepper
• 2 tblsp butter
• 2 cups (8 oz) shredded cheddar cheese
• 6 slice bacon, chopped
• 2 lbs medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
• 1 tblsp fresh lemon juice
• 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
• 2 tblsp chopped fresh parsley
• 6 green onions, chopped
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
Directions
• Bring chicken broth to a boil over medium-high heat; stir in grits. Cook, stirring occasionally, 5 to 7 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat, stir in salt, pepper, butter, and cheese. Set aside, and keep warm.
• Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat 3 minutes or until crisp; remove bacon from pan.
• Cook shrimp in same pan over medium-high heat 3 minutes or until almost pink, stirring occasionally. Add lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, onions and garlic. Stir in bacon.
• Spoon grits onto individual plates or into shallow bowls; top with shrimp mixture. Serve immediately.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.