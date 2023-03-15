Every week as I prepare to submit recipes, I go through my recipes and look for the recipes that have a lot of wear and tear on them. Those are recipes that have been used a lot and are some of my favorites that are usually easy ones. This recipe has been used a lot and is so easy! Not sure if it freezes well because I never have enough left over to freeze.
Prep: 10 mins
Cook: 90 mins approximately
Servings: 6 to 8
Ingredients
• 1 cup of raw rice
• 1 can of cream of chicken soup (or mushroom soup)
• 1 can sliced mushrooms (optional)
• 1 stick butter, melted
• 4 or 5 pieces of chicken (I use thighs, but you can use chicken tenders if you want)
• 1 package Lipton onion soup mix
• 1 soup can of water
Directions
• Melt butter in a baking dish.
• Spread raw rice evenly in the melted butter. Make sure all the rice is moist.
• Place chicken over the rice then sprinkle the onion soup mix over the chicken.
• In a separate bowl, mix the canned soup, canned mushrooms (if you choose to add them) and the soup can of water. Mix well and pour over the rice and chicken.
• Cover and bake at 350 degrees for approximately 1 to 1 ½ hours. Add more water if needed when baking.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&