Meg Thomas
Pictured is the delicious chicken and mushroom dish that can feed up to 10 servings.
Chicken Spinach and Mushroom Dish is a great addition to any meal! This a yummy low carb oven dish that is easy to make and a dish that you could take to a “pot luck” event.
Prep: 15 mins
Cook: 55 mins
Total: 70 mins
Servings: 10
6 thin sliced chicken breasts
1 container of green onion cream cheese
¼ cup olive oil
½ cup chicken broth
1 large package of sliced mushrooms
1 small bag of fresh baby spinach
Sprinkle of Weber Herb and Garlic seasoning
Sprinkle of pepper
8 ounces of shredded mozzarella cheese
Lightly grease 9x13 pan.
Lay chicken breast in a single layer in pan.
Top with spinach and mushrooms and then sprinkle the seasonings over the top.
Soften cream cheese and whisk in olive oil and chicken broth. Then pour over the mixture.
Lay a piece of foil over the top but do not seal it around the dish.
Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and bake uncovered for another 20 – 25 minutes.
Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese and bake another 10 minutes or until starting to brown.
Let cool for 10 minutes and serve.
