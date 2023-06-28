As I have said in the past, we have some great cooks in my little church and as Baptist, we eat a lot. This week I want to share a recipe from Ms. Blond Mercer. She makes the best chicken and dumplings I have ever tasted. She gave me the recipe but somehow they don’t taste as good hers but y’all give it a try and see what you think!
Prep: 10 mins
Cook: 90 mins approximately
Servings: 6 to 8
Ingredients
• 2 chicken breast
• Flour tortillas
• 1 canned milk
• Salt to taste
• Pepper to taste
• 1 ½ tsp chopped onion
• ½ cup chopped celery
Directions
• Cook chicken until done.
• Remove chicken from broth and debone
• Break tortillas in small pieces and put in pot. Cook until done.
• Add milk and chicken to pot along with salt and pepper.
• Simmer for a few minutes.
• It’s ready to serve.
