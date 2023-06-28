djr-2022-02-22-food-cook-thomas-arp1 (copy)

Meg Thomas

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

As I have said in the past, we have some great cooks in my little church and as Baptist, we eat a lot. This week I want to share a recipe from Ms. Blond Mercer. She makes the best chicken and dumplings I have ever tasted. She gave me the recipe but somehow they don’t taste as good hers but y’all give it a try and see what you think!

