With the holidays behind us it’s a good time to just do something easy but delicious. A rich and creamy beef stroganoff that's easy to prep in a slow cooker with little-to-no fuss is just right. It smells wonderful and is tasty like no other stroganoff you've had before thanks to the addition of cream cheese along with the sour cream.
Prep: 15 mins
Cook: 6 hours
Total: 6 hours 15 mins
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 1 ½ pounds cubed beef stew meat
• salt and ground black pepper to taste
• 1 onion, chopped
• 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
• ¼ cup water
• 1 tablespoon dried chives
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
• 1 cube beef bouillon
• ½ cup red wine
• 1 tablespoon cornstarch
• 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
• 1 (8 ounce) container sour cream
• 1 (8 ounce) package sliced fresh mushrooms
• 4 ounces cream cheese
• ½ cup chopped fresh parsley
Directions
1. Spread beef stew meat into bottom of slow cooker crock; season with salt and pepper. Layer onion over the beef. Pour mushroom soup and water over the beef; add chives, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, and beef bouillon.
2. Whisk red wine, cornstarch, and flour together in a small bowl; pour over the mixture in the slow cooker.
3. Cook on Low for 6 to 7 hours. Stir sour cream, mushrooms, cream cheese, and parsley into the beef mixture; continue cooking for 1 hour more.
Serve over hot, buttered flat noodles
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.