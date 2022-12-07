With retailers making it so easy to serve Eggnog from a carton, we just don’t make it from scratch anymore. Just in case you want to do it the old fashion way, here is a good recipe. It takes a little time but it is delicious. Spiking is optional!
Prep and Cook time: 25 minutes plus 8 to 9 hours chill time
Servings: 12
Ingredients
• 4 cups milk
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 2 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
• 12 large egg yolks
• 1 ½ cups white sugar
• 4 cups light cream
• ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
Directions
Combine milk, cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla in a saucepan over the lowest heat setting; stir and heat for 5 minutes. Increase heat to medium-low and slowly bring to a boil. Remove from the heat.
Whisk egg yolks in a large bowl until light yellow in color. Add sugar and whisk until light and fluffy.
Pour some of the hot milk mixture into the egg yolk mixture, whisking quickly to avoid scrambling the eggs. Continue adding hot milk and whisking to combine until all milk is incorporated.
Pour the mixture back into the saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until thick, about 3 minutes; do not allow the mixture to boil. Let cool for about 1 hour.
Stir in cream and remaining 2 teaspoons vanilla, and nutmeg. Refrigerate before serving, 8 hours to overnight.
For best results, serve in a chilled bowl.
