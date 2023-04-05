djr-2022-02-22-food-cook-thomas-arp1 (copy)

Meg Thomas

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Because I am not a big fan of red sauce unless it’s in spaghetti or pizza, I have always liked this recipe for meat loaf. It’s easy to prepare and I like it served with rice or mashed potatoes.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you