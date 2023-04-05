A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Meg Thomas
Because I am not a big fan of red sauce unless it’s in spaghetti or pizza, I have always liked this recipe for meat loaf. It’s easy to prepare and I like it served with rice or mashed potatoes.
Prep Time: 15 mins
Cook Time: 45-50 mins. (plus 10 mins. additional)
Total Time: 70 to 75 mins
Servings: 4
• 1 lb ground beef
• 1 tsp salt
• ½ tsp pepper
• 1 tbsp chopped green pepper (optional)
• 1 small onion, chopped
• Dash of oregano
• 1 egg
• ½ cup rolled oats or bread crumbs
• ¼ cup of milk
• ½ cup of sour cream
• 1 can cream of mushroom soup
• 1 small can of mushrooms (optional)
• Mix all ingredients in a large bowl except the sour cream and soup. Shape the mixture in a loaf and place in a baking dish.
• Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for 45 to 50 minutes.
• While the loaf is baking, mix the sour cream, mushrooms and cream of mushroom soup in a bowl.
• Pour over the meat loaf and bake for 10 minutes longer.
• Remove from oven and serve.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
dillon.barnes@journalinc.com
Currently in Ripley
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads
Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads.
Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
You'll get our monthly e-Magazine, top reads, bonus recipes and more, delivered to your inbox each Friday afternoon.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Mississippi Business Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our monthly e-editions with just a click.
Sign up to receive our Mississippi business briefing each weekday afternoon, with a special Sunday edition featuring our top stories of the week.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.