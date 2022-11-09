With lots of family events coming up, this recipe is a dish that is always on the table at these gatherings. This recipe adds a little spice to the dish and is a favorite with my family.
Prep and Cook time: 40 minutes
Servings: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
1 dozen hard-cooked eggs, cut lengthwise in half.
3 Tbsp. sour cream
3 Tbsp. mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. sweet pickle relish
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
1/8 tsp. ground red pepper (cayenne)
1 Tsp. horseradish
Dash of Salad Supreme or Paprika
Directions
Boil the eggs and while they are cooling, prepare the mayo/sour cream mixture.
Add all the other ingredients together (this part can be done the night before to save time and refrigerate). If you like it a little spicier, add a little more cayenne.
Separate the egg yolks from the egg whites. With a fork, mash the yolks so that there are no lumps in it. Take the mayo/sour cream mixture and add a little at a time to the yolk mixture. Be careful not to add too much or it will be runny.
Spoon the mayo/sour cream mixture in the egg halves. After placing in your egg dish, sprinkle the salad supreme or paprika over the top.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
