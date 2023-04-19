As I go through my recipes from years past I find myself pulling some from a recipe book that I have had since 1976. The book is The Best of Home Economics Teachers Bicentennial Cookbook. I have used it just about all my adult life. The recipes from the past may require a little more work because nothing is instant but they are the best. This week this recipe I have made many times and as always been a hit.
Cook Time: Approximately 30 minutes
Serves: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
• ¼ cup cornstarch
• 1 cup sugar
• ¼ tsp salt
• 2 cups milk
• 3 eggs, separated
• 3 tbsp butter
• ½ tsp vanilla extract
• 1 pkg vanilla wafers
• 1 lb. bananas, sliced
Directions
• Blend cornstarch with 2/3 cup of sugar and salt in top of double boiler; stir in milk gradually. Cook over boiling water for about 10 minutes or until thickened, stirring constantly.
• Stir small amount of hot mixture into lightly beaten egg yolks gradually; stir back into remaining hot mixture. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly; remove from heat.
• Add butter and vanilla; mix well. Cool.
• Arrange alternate layers of vanilla wafers, bananas and custard in baking dish.
• Beat egg whites until foamy. Beat in remaining 1/3 cup sugar gradually; beat until stiff peaks form. Spread over pudding.
• Bake in preheated 450 degree oven for about 5 minutes or until lightly browned.
