This New Year's black-eyed peas recipe is sure to bring you luck! I sometimes use the ham bone and some of the surrounding meat from our Christmas ham, but the ham hocks add a nice, smoky, rustic flavor of their own.
Prep Time: 15 mins
Cook Time: 3 hours
Additional time: 8 hours
Total Time: 11 hours 15 mins
Ingredients
1 pound dry black eyed peas
2 tbls olive oil
1 large onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
8 cups water
2 (32 ounce) cartons chicken broth
1 pound smoked ham hocks
1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes
5 pepperoncini peppers
½ tsp garlic powder
¼ tsp ground thyme
1 bay leaf
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Place the peas into a large container and cover with several inches of cool water; let soak, 8 hours to overnight. Drain and rinse before using.
Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until onion becomes translucent, about 5 minutes. Pour in 8 cups of water and chicken broth; bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Stir in soaked peas, ham hocks, tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, bay leaf, garlic powder, thyme, salt and pepper.
Cover and simmer until peas are tender, ham meat is falling off the bones and the broth is thickened, about 3 hours.
