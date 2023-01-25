A quick take on this classic comfort food dish, which starts with cooked chicken and store-bought stock to streamline the prep, is packed with vegetables and crowned with fluffy drop dumplings. Best of all, it comes together in one pot, so break out that Dutch oven—and be prepared to field weekly requests for this hearty meal.
Ingredients
• 5 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, divided
• 1 small yellow onion, minced
• 1 stalk celery, thinly sliced
• 2 carrots, diced medium
• 1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, divided
• 3 cups chicken broth
• 2 cups diced cooked chicken (I cook a whole chicken and use part for this recipe and freeze the rest for another recipe.
• 1/3 pound green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
• Salt and pepper
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, plus more for topping
• 1/2 cup whole milk
Directions
• In a large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons butter over medium-high. Add onion, celery, and carrots and cook until onion is translucent, about 4 minutes. Add 1/4 cup flour and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Gradually add broth, stirring constantly, then bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes. Stir in chicken and green beans and season with salt and pepper.
• Make dumplings: Whisk together 1 cup flour, baking powder, 1 teaspoon coarse salt, and 2 tablespoons parsley. Cut in 2 tablespoons butter. Stir in milk. Drop heaping spoonfuls batter on top of chicken mixture. Cover and simmer until dumplings are cooked through, about 12 minutes. Serve topped with additional chopped parsley.
