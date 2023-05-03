djr-2022-02-22-food-cook-thomas-arp1 (copy)

Meg Thomas

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

This recipe is a really easy one to do. It’s great for big family dinners or something easy to make for church functions. It is dish of shredded chicken with a creamy poppy seed sauce and topped with a crunchy, melty crust of buttery crackers.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you