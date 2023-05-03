This recipe is a really easy one to do. It’s great for big family dinners or something easy to make for church functions. It is dish of shredded chicken with a creamy poppy seed sauce and topped with a crunchy, melty crust of buttery crackers.
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 50 minutes
Serves: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
• 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
• ½ cup butter, melted
• 1 sleeve buttery crackers, (Ritz works great)
• 1 tsp poppy seeds
• 1 (8oz) container sour cream
• 1 (10.75 oz) can condensed cream of chicken soup
• 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
• Place chicken breasts into a large pot; cover with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium, cover, and simmer until chicken is no longer pink in the center, about 20 minutes. Drain; shred chicken with two forks.
• Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Mix crackers, melted butter, and poppy seeds together in a large bowl until combined; set aside.
• Stir condensed soup and sour cream together in a medium bowl; pour 1/2 of the mixture into a 9-nch square baking dish. Add shredded chicken in an even layer; top with remaining soup mixture. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese, then top with cracker mixture.
• Bake in the preheated oven until cheese has melted and the sauce is bubbly, 25 to 30 minutes.
