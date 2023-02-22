A prime rib dinner is perfect for any special occasions or special guests. While prime rib can be a little pricey, it’s always nice to treat yourself occasionally. This recipe includes a mustard and horseradish crust on the beef and gives you the perfect roasting time.
Prep Time: 15 mins
Cook Time: 2 hours
Additional Time: 8 hours & 30 mins
Total Time: 10 hours & 45 mins
Ingredients
• 1 (6 pound) boneless prime rib roast
• 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
• 2 teaspoons kosher salt
• 2 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper
• 2 teaspoons dried thyme
• 2 teaspoons garlic powder
• 2 stalks celery, cut into 2-inch pieces
• 1 carrot, cut into 2-inch pieces
• 1 small unpeeled onion, quartered and separated
Au Jus Sauce:
• 2 teaspoons concentrated beef base (paste)
• 1 ½ cups water
• 1 teaspoon cornstarch
• 1 teaspoon water
Directions
1. The day before serving, remove the roast from the package and dry thoroughly with paper towels. Set roast on a baking sheet, and place in refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator 1 hour before cooking to allow meat to reach room temperature. Rub the roast all over with horseradish and Dijon mustard. Mix kosher salt, black pepper, thyme, and garlic powder together in small bowl; sprinkle over the roast.
2. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Place celery, carrot, and onion into the bottom of a roasting pan; place the roast on top.
3. Roast in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and roast until the meat is browned and an instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the roast reads 130 degrees F (54 degrees C) for medium-rare. Remove from oven, transfer roast to a platter, and cover with a tent of aluminum foil. Allow to rest for 30 minutes. The temperature of the meat will rise about 10 degrees during resting time.
4. To make au jus sauce: Skim excess fat from pan drippings in the roasting pan. Place the pan over a burner set to medium heat; stir in beef base and 1 1/2 cups of water. Bring to a boil, scraping and dissolving any brown flavor bits from the bottom of the pan. Strain out and discard vegetables. Combine cornstarch and 1 teaspoon of water in a small bowl; whisk the mixture into sauce. Allow sauce to thicken slightly; pour into a gravy boat and serve with roast.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east Arkansas, north Mississippi,
southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&