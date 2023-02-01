Even if you are not a sauerkraut lover, you need to try this. I think the trick is to rinse the sauerkraut really well before using and adding the brown sugar gives it a sweet taste. Sauerkraut has not been one of my favorites but this one I will prepare often. Its easy and taste delicious.
Prep: 10 mins
Cook: 45 mins
Total time: 55 mins
Servings: 8
Ingredients
2 lbs kielbasa smoked sausage
1 – 28 oz jar sauerkraut
2 tbls brown sugar
1 tbls dried minced onions (I use real onions)
1 tsp garlic powder
½ tsp black pepper (or to taste)
2 tbls butter cut into small pieces
¼ cup water
Directions
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a baking dish with cooking spray.
• Slice kielbasa in small pieces about 3 inches long (I usually do 1 ½ )
• Rinse and drain sauerkraut then place on the bottom of baking dish.
• Season with brown sugar, onions, garlic powder and pepper and add water.
• Place the small cuts of butter over sauerkraut and top with the kielbasa sausage.
• Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 45 minutes or until the sausage is cooked to 160 degrees, according to meat thermometer.
Note: you can add sliced apples and caraway seeds for extra flavor.
