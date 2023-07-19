The Fourth of July has passed so summer is officially in full swing. Most of us look for easy recipes that require little time in the kitchen and options of using the oven or the grill. This week’s recipe is just that. You can choose to bake in the oven or put it on the grill (which is my favorite way to do it). You can also substitute the shrimp with chicken if you are not a sea food eater. I love lots of options!
Prep: 25 mins
Cook: 25 mins
Servings: 5
Ingredients
• 1 lb. jumbo shrimp (peeled and deveined with tail on)
• 1 lb. kielbasa sausage (cut into 2” pieces)
• 5 mini corn cobs (cut into thirds)
• 1 lb. baby Yukon gold potatoes (washed and cut into quarters)
• 1 yellow onion diced
• 3 cloves garlic minced
• 2 tbsp. Slap Ya Mama Cajun seasoning
• 4 tbsp. butter
• 1 lemon
• 5 pieces of foil
Directions
• In a large pot, over medium high heat, boil quartered potatoes until slightly tender. Drain water and let potatoes cool while you prep the rest of the ingredients.
• In a large bowl, add in the shrimp, sausage, corn cobs, diced onion minced garlic and cooled potatoes.
• Sprinkle with seasoning and stir well.
• Divide mixture between 5 pieces of foil.
• Cut 5 lemon wedges, add a wedge to each foil packet and use the remaining piece of lemon to squeeze the juice into each packet.
• Pinch the short sided of the foil together and then fold the other ends together and pinch to seal.
• Place packets on a baking sheet and bake in a preheated 425 degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes or place on the preheated grill for extra flavor.
• Enjoy!
