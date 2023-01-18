With Super Bowl just around the corner, these nachos are one of my all-time favorite party foods. For big games or special events, these nachos should get serious consideration for formulating your snack line-up. I recommend serving this with hot sauce on the side
• 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, or more to taste
• 1 (15.5 ounce) can refried beans
• 1 (10 ounce) can pitted black olives, drained and chopped
• 1 cup salsa
• 1 cup sour cream, or more to taste
• 4 green onions, diced
• 1 (4 ounce) can sliced jalapeno peppers, drained
Directions
1. Preheat the oven broiler. Set the oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.
2. Cook and stir ground beef in a skillet over medium heat until meat is crumbly and no longer pink, 5 to 10 minutes. Drain excess grease. Stir in water and taco seasoning mix; simmer until beef mixture has thickened, 8 to 10 minutes.
3. Spread tortilla chips on the prepared baking sheet. Top with Cheddar cheese. Dot with refried beans and ground beef mixture.
4. Broil in the preheated oven until cheese is melted, 3 to 5 minutes.
5. Top nachos with olives, salsa, sour cream, green onions, and jalapeño peppers.
