The weather is going to get colder, holiday eating will be over and it will be soup season. My church has some wonderful cooks and sometimes we just have a soup day. One of our great cooks is Ben Morgan and this recipe is one of his that is delicious and easy to make!
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: Crock pot until all ingredients are hot
Servings: 10
Ingredients
1 can 30 oz can Glory Foods turnip greens
1 can of rotel tomatoes
1 can triple succotash
1 can navy beans
1 can pinto beans
1 can Glory Foods field peas with snaps
1 onion chopped
1 lb smoked sausage (sliced and browned in skillet)
1 cup chicken broth
Directions
Pour all canned ingredients and chicken broth into a crockpot.
Sauté onion and then add the sliced smoked sausage and cook until onions are soft and sausage is brown.
Pour onion and sausage mixture into the crock pot with the other ingredients and mix.
Cook in crock pot for a few hours or until soup is hot.
Bake up some cornbread and enjoy!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as
low as 20 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds could knock down branches
which could cause power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&