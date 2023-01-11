Greetings to all our readers today and I pray you are acknowledging the Lord’s goodness in your life. I want to give some thoughts to help us face the difficulties of this coming year.
A phrase I want to bring to your attention is found in Genesis 6:4 where the Bible says, “There were giants in the earth in those days.” I want to say, there are giants on the earth these days also. Maybe not the kind of giants the Bible was speaking of in Genesis, but nevertheless some real giants that we all will certainly face before this year is over.
Looking back over last year I remember in my own life and the life of our church and in the lives of many of our members and families and friends some giants that were faced. These giants come in the form of loss of jobs, or the passing away of a precious loved one or friend, the tragedy of divorce, or some other fracture of the home or it can be the division, or disruption of our churches in some way. These events or similar things then can lead to fears, doubts, depression, anger, and other mental, or emotional, or physical problems.
Well, what do we do? This year lets turn to our giant killer. You know Israel faced a giant named Goliath at one time, but a giant killer came on the scene just in time and his name was David. We, too, have a giant killer, a Son of David, if you will, but His name is Jesus.
If you look at the story of David in 1 Samuel 17 and you look at the story of Jesus in the Gospels you see some parallels.
1. Both were sent by the Father to their brethren.
2. Both were scorned and rejected by their brethren.
3. Both were steadfast in their purpose and cause.
4. Both were scoffed at by the enemy.
5. Both were sure in their victories over their enemy.
So when the “giants” come knocking on your door this year let Jesus, our giant killer, answer the door.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.