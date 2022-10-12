Have you ever said, “I quit?”
Well if you are like most people you surely have done one or both. You are not the first and you won’t be the last. In fact we find some people in the Bible that had those same kind of feelings.
The great prophet Jeremiah had those same feelings. He was preaching but having no apparent results other than angering everyone at his message. If you take a few moments to study the book of Jeremiah you discover his foes were against him (they always were and they are always around) and you expect that. But not only his foes but also his family and his friends for the most part were now at odds with him. In Jeremiah chapters 11 and 12 his friends say things like, “prophesy not in the name of the Lord, that thou die not by our hands.” In chapter 12 it says, “even thy brethren and the house of thy father, even they have dealt treacherously with the.” It is enough to make you want to quit. So, in fact in Jeremiah 20:9 he tried to do just that. He said, “I will not make mention of him, nor speak any more in his name.”
I Quit.
I quit are famous words, familiar words and sometimes fatal words. Let’s notice these words have a:
1. Course – behind those words are events or happenings that lead us to say I quit. Is it disappointment or discouragement or both or criticism or conflict or both or more.
2. Consequence – and sometimes these consequences are very serious such as leaving an unfinished task or an unfulfilled life or an unfaithful testimony.
3. Cure – there is a remedy for these feelings. It begins with a relationship with the Lord. If you read on in Jeremiah 20:9 you will see that he didn’t quit. He said, “ but his word was in mine heart as a burning fire shut up in my bones, and I was weary with forbearing, and I could not stay. I can’t quit. There is a cure for the “quits.”
The story is told of the great Winston Churchill former prime minister of England when England was under attack by Hitler’s war machine. Facing insurmountable odds, he rallied his fellow countrymen to the cause of freedom. Under his leadership and with a little help from their allies across the big pond they defeated Hitler and the Axis powers, changed history, and struck a blow for freedom worldwide. In post WWII Mr. Churchill was asked to speak to a college graduating ceremony. He got up, went to the podium and said, “Never, never, never give up,” and then returned to his seat and sat down. He could speak from experience. So when you are discouraged, disappointed, or in despair remember, never, never, never give up.
