Greetings to each of you today and I pray you are acknowledging and enjoying the blessings of God upon your life today.
Let me begin by asking you, do you ever have a problem with temptations? Well I think the answer to that would be a loud and resounding "Yes!" Wouldn’t it? And not only do we have problems with temptations we have problems with giving in to them and then making excuses as to why we gave in do we not.
The Bible deals with this. Note the words of 1 Corinthians 10:12,13.
"Wherefore let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall. There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man: but God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able to bear it."
These two verses point out at least two things about temptation: (1) The Reality of Temptation and (2) The Restrictions on Temptation. I want to focus on those restrictions. I want to remind you that, though God does allow the Devil to tempt us, He does not allow the temptations to come without restrictions.
1. Our Temptations are Common - we have no temptation that is unique to us only. The bible says no temptation hath taken you but such as is common to man. So there goes our excuse when we say or think no one has ever been tempted like that before. Satan really has nothing new after all.
2. Our Temptations are Controlled - and thank God for that. Remember the scripture says God is faithful who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able. So there goes our excuse when we say it was more than I could handle or to big for me to resist. Not so. God controls the thermostat. He will not allow the Devil to put more heat on us than we can stand.
3. Our Temptations have a Choice - the Word says, that with the temptation will come a way to escape. So there is always a choice. You can give in to the Devil and his solicitation to do wrong or you can look around and find the way of escape that God has provided for you. It may be to pray a prayer. It may be to lean on a friend. It may be to simply walk away from the situation, but remember there will always be that emergency exit for you in that moment. So we can’t say, well I just didn’t have a choice so I had to give in, no God has made a way out.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.