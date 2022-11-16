My scripture reading is found in Psalms 48:14 where it says “ For this God is our God for ever and ever: he will be our guide even unto death.
My emphasis of thought is in the truth we are reminded of here that our God is our guide. I recently read about a harbor of a city in Italy that was extremely difficult to navigate because of the narrowness of the channel. For ships years ago that did not have the navigational technology that we have today it was always a very dangerous proposition of getting into the port of that city to unload its’ wares or passengers. Finally something was done. In the port and dock area, three poles were erected in alignment with a short distance of a few yards separating them. At the top of each pole was placed a light to help at night. Once entering the harbor the ship’s pilot only had to look at the poles, however he must keep his ship in such a position that he could see only one pole, if he could see two or three poles he was veering out of the channel, so though there were three poles, they acted as only one.
God is our guide and though he has many ways he may use to lead us, the many will be as one. For one will never contradict the other, they will always be in alignment. Consider three of these “poles” if you will of God’s guidance to us in the harbor’s of life.
Number one is “The Word of God.” Having studied the Bible over these many years of preaching and pastoring (though I would not consider myself a scholar just a student) I can say that just about any serious subject or situation in life is addressed in God’s word. If not directly then certainly indirectly through the principles and proverbs given forth in God’s Book. Just take the truths of the Ten Commandments and areas of home, society, sex, worship and more are revealed.
Number two would be the “Spirit of God.” If you are a Christian, a believer, a child of God then the Holy Spirit dwells in you. He will guide you through the Word of God of course after all he is the author, by the way, the Bible is the only book whereby you can constantly have the “Author” of the book with you at all times. No other book is like that.The Spirit of God can give us impressions of leadership in our heart or spirit whereby we can know what we need to do. He can give a “peace of heart” to assure us of his leadership. Be assured also that God’s Spirit will never contradict God’s Word.
Number three is the “Hand of God” representing his providence in our lives. This will be seen sometimes in God’s arrangement of circumstances or his placing of certain people or a provision of some need that we may have in order to fulfill a task. In the Book of Nehemiah, he Nehemiah returned to Jerusalem to rebuild the walls of the city and declared to both friend and foe that the good Hand of God was with them. Sure enough it was and God’s mighty Hand protected, and provided all that they needed to get the job done and the scripture said “so the wall was finished” in Nehemiah 6:15. Can you see the Hand of God in your life? Maybe you just haven’t been looking close enough.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.