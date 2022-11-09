Greetings to all and I hope you are having a blessed day and giving God the glory.
I want to take time in this weeks article to give thanks for our veterans in view of Veterans Day coming up.
Deuteronomy 20:1 says, "When thou goest out to battle against thine enemies...be not afraid of them: for the LORD thy God is with thee…"
I want to say thank God for our veterans! Have you ever stopped to think that were it not for our veterans, the deceased as well as those still alive, we would not be enjoying the freedoms and blessings we have today as Americans? Neither would millions of others on this planet have the quality of life they enjoy had it not been for the armed forces of the United States of America coming to their aid for freedom and liberty.
When I think of our veterans I think of service. I think of service men and women, people willing to perform a hard task, a task that many others would not do, but if left undone the consequences are devastating. A service that is sometimes unacknowledged and even unappreciated. May America never be guilty of that sin again.
Also I think of sacrifice when I think of our vets. A sacrifice that only those who have made it can fully understand. Sacrifices of time, energy, comforts, companions, health, wealth, loneliness, danger, great distances from home, and a thousand other things, and even the ultimate sacrifice made by some by giving their lives for us. Also not to forget the families of these veterans and the price they pay for that loved one to serve and defend our rights and freedoms and our very homes.
I think of strength also when I think of our veterans. Physical strength yes, but not only that but also strength of will, of determination, of character, the kind of strength that makes them go into a battle not without fear, but in spite of that fear, to do what has to be done. And certainly with no guarantees of safety or survival, they face an enemy ready to destroy them, but they take the challenge and set out to do their duty and fulfill their mission.
I want to say to all our veterans, to those who actually fought on a battle field and to those who didn’t, but stood ready and poised to had the call come. Thank you, for standing on a wall, and thanks to your families also. Americans owe you a debt which we cannot fully pay, but a debt we must not forget.
Let us salute our veterans and let us be in prayer for our troops of today serving in various places across the world. God Bless America and God bless our United States Armed Forces.
