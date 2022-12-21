James 4:1 says “From whence come wars and fightings among you? Come they not hence, even of your lusts that war in your members?
It is almost Christmas and we are at war. Have you noticed that? I’m talking about the war here in America. In fact this war is about Christmas. Can you believe this? The old saying holds true here “Our grandparents would be turning over in their graves if they knew this was going on.”
Well, I don’t believe this war is really a war just about Christmas. And its not a war that we conservatives and Christians conjured up because “we” are just “too sensitive.”
For years people and advertisers used the term “Xmas” which I wouldn’t use, but it was used to save space or letters or either some were just too lazy to spell out Christmas. But nobody went to war over it. Because it didn’t seem as though there was some sinister conspiracy or attack on Christ or Christmas. So nothing was really said or done other than the fact that those of us who love Christ just went on saying and writing
“Merry Christmas” instead of “Merry Xmas”.
Ah’ but things have changed and times are different and we are in the midst of a “cultural” war that has great spiritual, political, and philosophical overtones. Yes we are at war. Once again, not a war that we conservatives and Christians started but one that has come to our doorstep and beyond. Our harbor has been attacked. Is it a conspiracy? Well obviously so, when some of the larger and greater retailers all over this nation in unison no longer allow their employees to say merry Christmas or in their ads in the stores and on television substituted “Happy Holidays” for Merry Christmas or no longer was it a Christmas tree but now it is a “holiday tree.” Duh, yeah it is a conspiracy. (Thankfully some of these retailers have reversed that policy.)
No it’s not just about Christmas it is much deeper than that. It is about Christ. For years now there have been philosophical, social, political, and spiritual enemies of Christ and his Word and his Gospel, trying to make America a Christ-absent nation. But they got a late start didn’t they. Because our earliest documents as a nation declare our source and course as a Christian nation.
Now can you imagine America without Christmas? No small town “Christmas” parades, no “Christmas” school breaks, no “Christmas” programs at church, no “Christmas” eve, no “Christmas”
Toys, no “Christmas” dinners, I must stop that last one was just too painful.
Now as horrible as that would be I can think of something worse than an America without Christmas and that would be an America without “Christ.”
