What would you consider good news? Proverbs 25:25 says “as cold waters to a thirsty soul, so is good news from a far country.”
Good news needs to be “announced.” That is, it needs to be proclaimed and declared. It needs to be told and sometimes even shouted out!
There’s an occasion in the book of 2 Kings 7 where the Syrian army had besieged the city of Samaria in Israel. Four lepers of Israel conclude they are going to die anyway, so they plan to enter into the camp of the enemy. If they save us then we live if they kill us we shall but die. To their surprise when they enter the camp of the enemy no man is there. The Syrian army had been given a delusion by the Lord into thinking they were being overrun by Israel and her allies, so they fled on their feet, every one leaving everything. I mean everything.
So the four lepers who had nothing and were literally starving now all the sudden have everything in the Syrian army camp. Food, raiment, riches, and more. Then they said one to another “We do not well.” What? How could they say something like that? Well because as they went on to say “This day is a day of good tidings, and we hold our peace.” In other words our families and friends and others are starving outside this camp and know nothing about all this food. We cannot indulge ourselves without telling others. So they proceeded to go and spread the “good news.”
We have the “good news” of the gospel. We need to tell others. Even as the angels in Luke 2 said we bring you good tidings of great joy which shall be to all people so let us give somebody the good news today that Jesus saves. The good news is, you can give him your heart today.