Greetings to one and all and I hope you are acknowledging the goodness of God in your life today. Let me take a moment to say thanks to all of you who read my articles from week to week, I do hope they are a source of encouragement and spiritual blessing to you.
Now to consider a subject on my mind today and that is the subject of “risk taking.” Now you may say what has that got to do with being and or living the Christian life. Well many of the aspects of truly living a life committed to Christ really requires some risk taking.
Consider Moses who refused to be called the son of Pharoah’s daughter.
(Hebrews 11:24) certainly some risk there. What about David in 1 Samuel 17 who said is there not a cause and took on Goliath. Or Peter who stood on the Day of Pentecost ( Acts 2) to preach to thousands in the name of Jesus just 50 days after they had crucified Him. The Apostle Paul who traveled into pagan cities and preached in their synagogues and pantheistic temples with threats and stonings at every stop. These may be some risk takers on a larger scale than we are use to, but there are risks for us to face too.
What about the teenager who takes her Bible to school with her to read on her breaks or the management employee who won’t gamble or drink with his bosses on their company golf outing or the Pastor who must preach against some sin that is going to upset the powerful and wealthy church member. No real advancements are ever made in anything, military, industry, politics, athletics or even in spiritual matters where there are no risk takers.
I read a story about a farmer who had a visitor stop by his place for a drink of water one day and asked the farmer about his cotton. He said, "Didn’t plant none, afraid of the boll weevils."
"Well how’s your corn?"
"No corn either," he said. "I was worried we wouldn’t get no rain."
"Did you plant any potatoes?"
"No sir," he said. "Them tater bugs can be bad."
So the stranger said, "Well what did you plant?" And the farmer replied, "Nothing this year, I just played it safe."
Now are you going to play it safe, or take some risks for Christ?