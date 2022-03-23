Greetings Sentinel readers, I hope you’re having a great week. I’d like to talk about the number 50 and the word "Golden" and the word "Love" and all combined together equals "A Wonderful Life."
Well, what I’m talking about is the 50th Wedding Anniversary of my wife Donna and I, on March 25. Was it a marriage made in heaven you might ask? And I would reply yes with a lots of hard work on earth. No marriage is easy, no marriage is perfect, and no marriage can survive on its own. Let me give you some qualities or ingredients to a Golden Anniversary Marriage.
1. Like each other and love each other. That will allow you to work through all kinds of problems. I like my wife so I like to travel with her, or just talk to her or eat out with her in a Huddle House or fancy steakhouse. I love her so I don’t have to do any of those things to enjoy or appreciate her.
2. True to and trust each other. I’m amazed at the people that think they can just live on love, and of course if that love is supreme and a Christlike love that’s great. However, there are enemies to the marriage and to love, such as infidelity and indifference and that can lead to flirtations with others that can lead to adulteries. If you are not true to your spouse then you cannot be trusted and this failure can be destructive of the best of marriages. It's hard for love to remain where vows to be faithful have been broken.
3. Church Life and Christ Life with each other. This cannot be overemphasized. I know there are marriages that make it and the people are not Christians, but your chances are greatly enhanced if Christ is always present and reigns in your home and the Christ Life is lived out in your commitment to the Church.
There obviously numerous other things I could mention here that would be good principles to build a stable marriage. I read where only 5% of marriages make it to 50 years. I and my family heritage are blessed to be in that category. Mine and my wife’s family going back to our parents and grandparents, that’s four sets of grandparents all went beyond the 50th year. What a heritage!
Thanks Donna for 50 Golden years. You are the best.