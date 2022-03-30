Our verse of scripture is found in Proverbs 24:10 in the King James Version of the Bible where it says “If thou faint in the day of adversity, thy strength is small.”
This is just one of the lessons learned in the “University of Adversity.” Have you enrolled there yet? I am sure you have.
If you are old enough to read this article and understand it you probably know at least a little something about adversity. Now to be sure there are different levels of adversity and therefore different levels of learning. There is Adversity 101 and then all the way up to advanced stages and levels.
One great Bible character of the Old Testament is Abraham who is actually the Father of the Hebrew people, God’s chosen people. Abraham’s calling and life and journeys are chronicled for us in Genesis 12-25. He had some “adversities” for sure, but the worst did not come first, and thankfully it is that way with most of us most of the time.
It’s kind of like raising children, you can be thankful that you don’t have to start them out as teenagers. Parents talk about the “terrible twos” well that’s just parents talking that do not yet have teenagers. Raising two year olds as compared to raising sixteen year olds is like the difference in tending to a kitten or a full grown, flesh eating, hungry, frustrated mountain lion in the midst of a herd of young calves and if you have been there you know which one is which.
Back to Abraham, who was called upon to offer his son Isaac as a sacrifice. What a great trial — maybe the greatest of all his trials, but before that trial he had faced many other trials which had taught him his strength was small but God’s strength was sufficient.
Adversity 101 is like taking basic math long before you get to algebra or geometry. So some preparation for the difficult days can be made ahead of time.
Maybe you need to ask yourself where you may be and what lessons you have already learned in the University of Adversity.
Windy with strong thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 81F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.