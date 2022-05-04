As I write this it is a beautiful spring day here in northeast Mississippi. I hope you are having a beautiful day in your life and in your heart. I can say that I am and yet a little sadness comes over me as I write this article. I write, and some of you will identify with me now and others probably sooner than you want.
Mother’s Day is coming up this Sunday as you know, and that’s a good thing. My sadness comes from the fact that for the first time ever I will wear a white Rose on this Sunday. My sweet mother passed away just a few weeks ago (March 14 actually). This will be my first Mother’s Day without my mom. So yes, if it's ok I’m a little sad.
I’m trying to grieve but I don’t really know how. Maybe some of you know what I mean. My dad died in 2006, it hurt, but was different for a lots of reasons.
So, I’m moving on like a lot of you are without mom. Now on the brighter side I have not “lost” my mother because I know where she is, she is in Heaven with her Jesus.
In 2 Timothy 1:5 the Apostle Paul makes reference to Timothy’s grandmother and his mother Eunice as being ladies with great faith. My mother also had a great faith. She passed it down to us, that is, her family. It was as Timothy’s mother an unfeigned faith, that means a sincere and undisguised faith. No pretense or put on about it. It was real. Of the many positive and precious things I could say this stands out. Jesus was real to her and she made Jesus real to us. We celebrated her love, her work, her tenderness, her perseverance in hard times and scores of other things at her funeral service. My son, and my two nephews the nephews being preachers also all celebrated most of all her “real” faith. Thanks mom for showing us Jesus all our lives and all the way to the end.
My wife Donna and Kevin my son and Anna my daughter and myself were with her when she passed away at about 3:40 am that Monday morning. She left the darkness of this world for beautiful light of heaven. I think she drew her last breath here and then exhaled it on the other side.
Yes ma’am we miss you mother, but we will see you again one day. Love you Mom.