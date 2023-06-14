This Sunday is Father’s Day, as you know. A day of celebration of one the most difficult yet delightful jobs a man could ever have. If you have been there and done that, you know what I mean.
The Bible certainly has a lot to say on the subject, all the way from showing us the faithfulness of God as our Father to revealing the frailties of many earthly fathers.
Many scriptures are found to admonish us as fathers on how to be the fathers we ought to be such as Ephesians 6: 4, "And ye fathers, provoke not your children to wrath: but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord."
What a responsibility but with the potential of great rewards!
On this subject I was thinking of the different fathers that have been an influence in my life. Of course my own father who I mentioned in a previous article a few years ago because Father’s Day 2007 was my first without my dad, after he had passed away in November of 2006. I still miss him greatly.
Then, a year later, was the first year for my wife without her dad, after he passed away that following September 2007. Her dad was her hero. He was a great Christian man. He was the hardest working man I have ever known, a trait my wife inherited from him. He was a humble man, one of those kind who was very quiet and yet not solemn or morbid. When he laughed there was something worthy of being laughed at. Yet just the presence of one of his children or grandchildren or even a “son in law” could bring a big smile to his face. This is one of the dad’s that influenced me greatly, my wife’s dad. He knew what was important in life, God, the Church, family, hard work, community friendships, country and fulfilling one’s responsibilities. I learned a lot from him. He spent the last few years of his life as a victim of Alzheimer's. Not any more, God rescued him from that.
Now, I know many of you may not be interested in my or my wife’s family history, but I write this to say to you don’t take for granted those fathers God has put in your life. If they are still alive tell them how much they mean to you. It will do you good and them too.
Two more fathers who have had some influence in my life are actually my son, Kevin, he is the father of our grandsons Bo and Jack; and Michael (Ward) the father of my granddaughter, Vivi.
Actually, I could name a lot of men who are fathers who have been a blessing to me. Thank God for good godly fathers and most of all I’m thankful for my Heavenly Father.
Happy Father's Day!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.