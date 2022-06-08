Psalms 75:6 says, “Promotion cometh neither from the East, nor from the West, nor from the South”.
I want to take this opportunity to say, “Congratulations to our graduates here in Tippah County and the surrounding areas where this article might be read.” This is a special time for you and we wish you the very best from myself and The Unity Baptist Church.
Did you notice in our text verse that the word “North” was left out. Why? Well the implication is that promotion comes from the North. According to the Bible in Isaiah 14:13 the North is the dwelling place of God. The Lord has placed the stars, and the planets, etc…in the east, the west, and the south and has reserved the north for His dwelling place.
Now you may say, what has that got to do with me and my graduation. Well I want to encourage you to look to the Lord. He said His Throne was on the sides of the north and now more than ever you need to look to God.
Many of you have worked very hard and some of you have excelled, you do not want to waste or throw away what you have accomplished. You are going to discover however for many of you that life is going to change drastically. You will find this world can be a very cruel and unkind place sometimes. But remember that promotion comes from the Lord. When you feel like you are being left behind or forgotten or just plain ignored remember the Lord. The Lord will not step on you or over you, He will lift you up.
Some things you are going to need to insure this promotion from the Lord. You are going to need a Bible. Here at the Unity Baptist Church we give each year our graduating high school seniors a new Bible. A reminder to them that God’s Word is the roadmap for this life and to life eternal. You are also going to need the church. No one should try to make it through life without a local church, a fellowship of believers to pray for and love and encourage you. You are going to need the Grace of God. This will come if you have a personal relationship with God through His Son Jesus Christ. God’s grace is that divine favor of God upon our lives. It is hard to explain it because it is not tangible like the Bible. But it is none the less real. You can have it, you can rely on it and you can enjoy it. Ask God for His grace and remember, promotion comes from the Lord.
Through many dangers toils and snares I have already come, tis grace hath brought me safe thus far and grace will lead me Home.