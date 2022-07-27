Bro. Ronnie Barefield

Bro. Ronnie Barefield

Greetings to one and all today and I hope you have had a blessed week in the Lord. My thoughts today are on the subject of Joy. Unless you are talking about Jesus himself I don’t know how you could have a more delightful subject. In fact many years ago I read someone’s acrostic definition of JOY and it went something like this. J = Jesus and O = Others and Y = You. That’s pretty simple but pretty profound.

