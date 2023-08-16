Greetings everyone and I pray you are having a great week. My lesson for this week is about falling.
Falling can be a physical thing, of course. You know as I get older I find myself a little more careful in my steps for fear of falling. I had some Vertigo recently that rocked my world. I’ve seen a lot of elderly people fall and it can be a very traumatic thing.
Falling can be a moral thing. We see it in the news all the time and even in our own social circles. If you are a student of the Bible you have read about men in the scriptures, sometimes great men, who have fallen morally and spiritually, so the Bible warns us of this danger in 1 Corinthians 10:12-13 where it says “wherefore let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall. There hath no. temptation taken but such as is common to man…"
Consider in our text what the bible says to us:
1. A person whose opinion of themselves is too high is in danger of falling. Let him that “thinketh” he standeth take heed. Remember Proverbs tells us that pride and a haughty spirit goes before a fall. Humility is a great virtue.
2. A person who fails to take serious the power of temptation is in danger of falling. In verse 13 of our text he talks about temptation and its commonness to us all. Eve was tempted in a perfect world and look what happened. Simon Peter told the Lord he would die for Him then in a few hours he denied Him.
3. A person who does not trust in the Lord is in danger of falling. Our text further says the Lord will make a way of escape for us and will not allow us to be tempted above what we are able to suffer or what we can bear.
Finally to those reading this and you have to admit you have fallen, I want to remind you that falling or failure doesn't have to be final or fatal.
I read the story of an American airman, Alan Magee, who fell 22,000 feet (that’s 4 miles high) from a B-17 Bomber in World War II flying over France in 1943, without a parachute. He survived, suffered some fractured bones etc., came home from the war, received a Purple Heart and other medals, and died from a stroke at the age of 84 in 2003 in Texas. You can get up from your fall and carry on.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.