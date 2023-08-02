If you are familiar with the Bible and I know most of my readers are you know it is filled with the promises of God made to his people.
Everything from our salvation to our security to our supply to our sweet home in heaven is based on the promises of God. Now be assured of this, that, God is a promise keeping God but the Devil wants you to doubt or even deny the promises of God in your life. So, we see there may be some struggles and even some battles in this area of your Christian walk. However, there are great rewards to just trusting Jesus. As the songwriter said, “tis so sweet to trust in Jesus.”
There are a couple of verses in Romans 4:20,21 which speak of Abraham and a situation in his life where God made him a promise. It was one of those kind of promises that could be hard to believe because apart from God this promise would be impossible. You see God told Abraham that he and Sarah would have a son. Now you may say, what is the impossibility of that? Well, as you Bible students may already know, the fulfillment of this would be when Abraham was 100 years old and Sarah was 90 years old. This would long after their “child having” days. But Romans 4:20,21 tells us Abraham staggered not at the promise of God through unbelief, but was strong in faith, giving glory to God; and being fully persuaded that, what he had promised, he was able also to perform.
I see in this verse:
1. A negative impact of unbelief: Staggering. But the bible says that because Abraham believed God he didn’t stagger. Stagger means to waver and doubt and this is precisely what the devil would have us do. So let’s don’t give Satan an advantage in our lives by not trusting the Lord.
2. A positive impact of belief: Strengthened. Note the verse says Abraham was strong in faith and gave God the Glory. When God gets the glory we get the good. Unbelief cripples and paralyzes us but believing God and giving him glory instead of grief strengthens us.
3. A causative impact of belief: Steadfastness. Because Abraham did not “stagger” at God’s promise and because he was strong in faith it caused a steadfastness in Abraham to be “fully persuaded” that whatever the circumstances might be God is still able to perform or in other words accomplish and achieve his promises to his people. Praise God.
May we go from faith to faith and be, not only strong in faith but fully persuaded that our God is able to perform his promises. As the song says, “tis so sweet to trust in Jesus.”
