Greetings to our readers today, and I hope you’re having a great day!
Let me start out with something a little different.
A student says to his teacher, "Would you punish me for something I didn’t do?" The teacher said, "Why, no! Of course not!" He said, "Great, because I didn’t do my homework!"
Well, you know what that was? That’s a back to school joke.
It is that time of year. Summer's about over, classes have resumed. In thinking about that I’m reminded of the words of Jesus in Matthew 11:28-29 where He said, take my yoke upon you and “learn” of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart; and ye shall find rest for your souls. Verses that remind us we, that is believers, are continually in school -- the School of Christ.
Now lets look at what we are to be learning:
1. We learn of His Walk - Jesus said I am meek and lowly. This tells us of his life and character as he went about his daily life. In a culture that was very much contrary to him and his purpose for being here he lived so radically contrary to this worlds ego, pride, arrogance and sinfulness. He was meek and lowly, a humility and character this world had never seen before. What a lesson!
2. We learn of His Way - which is a way of rest unto your souls. In a world where people are heavy laden, soul burdened, soul fatigued, and people searching for a rest and peace that cannot be found in this world, Jesus says look what I have. You can “find” this rest in the school of Christ.
3. We learn of His Work - in which he describes it like this, “my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” The yoke and the burden both suggest the idea of work. But not a work that is wearisome or worrisome or hard and heavy but as he said, easy and light. The only way that could be possible is to be “in the yoke with Him” and therefore he’s carrying the load, we just get to serve along side of Him! One thing for sure being a Christian is being in a forever learning mode from the greatest teacher of all.
One more little funny to close out: A mom said to her young child after first day of school, "What did you learn today?"
"Not enough," he said, “They said I have to go back tomorrow.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.