Greetings and welcome today to all our readers today and I hope you are having a blessed day. My subject today is “soul winning” or the witnessing of a believer to one who is not a believer in order to point them to Christ that they to might believe and receive Christ as Savior of their soul.
Let me give you a couple of verses of scripture to help us in our study. The first is Matthew 4:19 where Jesus said to Peter and Andrew “Follow me and I will make you fishers of men.” Also Proverbs 11:30, “The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life; and he that winneth souls is wise.” Now add to this a host of other scriptures along this subject and you have Biblical doctrine on the importance of trying to reach others for the cause of Christ.
Consider with me a few thoughts on this subject:
1. Occupation – Fishing for fish was the occupation of Peter, Andrew, James and John, four of the Lord’s disciples. Now their occupation would be fishing for men. Once you have become a Christian this call comes to you also. Whether you are a teacher, doctor, farmer, truck driver, factory worker or homemaker our primary “occupation” is to be fishing for men.
2. Observation – Jesus said two things to Peter and Andrew which suggests how they would become fishers of men. One by Intimacy with Christ, he said follow me. And secondly by Instruction from Christ, when he said I will make you fishers of men. So our observation of the Lord and his “techniques” would be the key to fulfilling this calling.
3. Obligation – When we add to these previous scriptures the many other scriptures associated with this such as Matthew 28,19,20 and Mark 16:15 and John 20:21 (as my Father hath sent me, even so send I you) we realize a great obligation to Christ.
Many do not understand the compulsion or orders we are under from our Commander in Chief the Lord Jesus to tell others of the saving power of Christ. Paul the Apostle said we are debtors to this world concerning the gospel.
May God give you grace to see the opportunity today to speak a word for him to someone who needs Christ. We can’t save sinners or make Christians ourselves, but we can point sinners to the one who can — Jesus Christ.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.