Bro. Ronnie Barefield

Bro. Ronnie Barefield

Greetings and welcome today to all our readers today and I hope you are having a blessed day. My subject today is “soul winning” or the witnessing of a believer to one who is not a believer in order to point them to Christ that they to might believe and receive Christ as Savior of their soul.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you