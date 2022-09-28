A question is asked in the bible in the Book of Acts 16:30 “Sirs, what must I do to be saved?”
What would you do if someone asked you that question? Would you have an answer? Would you have a simple answer? Would you have a sufficient answer? Would you have a saving answer?
I have been writing this article since about 1994 and I have never used this space as a place to promote “Baptist” doctrine, even though I am the Pastor of a Baptist church (Unity Baptist) and I certainly am not ashamed of our doctrines or our heritage. But I am aware that many of the Southern Sentinel readers and my readers are not Baptist. But since this weekly article is entitled “Religious Viewpoint’ I have not shunned away from trying to give a Biblical perspective on the articles I write whatever the issue might be. Whether it be political, social, or moral in nature the bible has something to say about everything either directly or indirectly.
The greatest of all issues is that of a person’s soul salvation. When so many think only of the here and now we need to be reminded there is a bye and bye. If there is as the bible says a Heaven and a Hell and they lie beyond the grave in eternity then we need to make preparation for that eternity do we not? This brings us back to the question “What must I do to be saved?” And the simple, sufficient, saving answer is Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ. Acts 16:31. He died on the cross as your substitute to pay your sin debt. He arose from the dead victorious over death, hell, the grave, sin and Satan. When you believe on Him you receive him as your personal Saviour. He saves your soul, forgives your sins, gives you a new life and a new home in heaven. So what are you waiting for, you don’t have to add any one or any thing to that. Trust Jesus today. He is sufficient. Now that’s not “Baptist” doctrine that’s “Bible” doctrine.
