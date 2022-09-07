Bro. Ronnie Barefield

Bro. Ronnie Barefield

In Ephesians 4:17-32 the Apostle Paul is giving some practical truths to the Ephesian Christians to help them exemplify their new life in Christ in their daily lives. These truths have to do with their walk, which deals with their behavior, their way which deals with their beliefs, and their work which deals with their benevolence. Of course all of these things deal with their witness to a lost world for Christ.

