In Ephesians 4:17-32 the Apostle Paul is giving some practical truths to the Ephesian Christians to help them exemplify their new life in Christ in their daily lives. These truths have to do with their walk, which deals with their behavior, their way which deals with their beliefs, and their work which deals with their benevolence. Of course all of these things deal with their witness to a lost world for Christ.
With “Labor Day” weekend just behind us I want to look at a verse here that deals with labor and see what God has to say about it. By the way you remember God was the first laborer or worker. Genesis 2:2 says “And on the seventh day God ended his work which he had made; and he rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had made.” God knows about work.
In Ephesians 4:32 it says, “Let him that stole steal no more; but rather let him labour, work- ing with his hands the thing which is good , that he may have to give to him that needeth.” God is interested in our labor, our work, our vocations.
In this verse God tells us what not to do, steal no more. This is some peoples alternative to work. Then God tells us what to do, that is working with our hands the thing that is good. Not just working but working at a good thing. And finally God tells us why to work, and that is in order to have so we can give to others that have needs.
What is your attitude toward work? You know some people look at work as an evil, though it may be a necessary evil they despise it. Some look at work only as economic. It is all about a paycheck. They get no pleasure or fulfillment whatsoever. Then to some work is an ethic. The work ethic we call it. We derive pleasure from the experience, fulfillment from the results, and have a sense of value of worth because we are making a contribution to our society.
The story is told of a man who visited a stone quarry and asked three of the workers what they were doing. One said irritably, “Can’t you see I’m cutting a stone?” The second man said, “I’m earning a paycheck.” But the third man put down his pick and said proudly as he lifted his head, “I’m building a cathedral.” How do you view your work?
Let’s take the time to honor the working men and women of our country and to thank God for the privilege and the health we have to be able to work.
