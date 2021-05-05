Greetings everyone. I want to say a word about one of the great “special days” in America which is coming up this Sunday, Mother’s Day. Is it not so right for us as a nation to celebrate the institution of motherhood by honoring the individual mothers in our lives. That is our own mothers, our spouses mother, our children’s mother (our wife), our daughters who have become mothers and others.
There are a couple of verses in Deuteronomy 32:11,12 where the Lord likens Himself to a “Mother” Eagle, which are appropriate for us to look at on this occasion.
The scripture says: “As an eagle stirreth up her nest, fluttereth over her young, spreadeth abroad her wings, taketh them, beareth them on her wings: So the Lord…"
Isn’t that a beautiful verse? So many great truths are evident in that scripture. The pronoun “her” is used over and over so there will be no doubt the reference is to a female or mother eagle. Then the verse says “so the Lord” letting us know that God is saying to Israel this is how I have dealt with you and delivered you and developed you as my little eagles. Not only is that true in the context of Deuteronomy but in our contemporary world as well. God, as a mother eagle, has tended to the needs of his people, his little eagles, of this day as well.
If you study this verse of scripture you will find many reasons why God chose this creature as a way to describe his dealings with his people, two of which are:
1. In this process detailed for us in these verses the mother eagle is seen to be getting her little eaglets ready for flight. Eagles are not born to lie around in a nest, they are born to fly. They are creatures of the sky. It is the mother eagle's responsibility to get them out of the nest and to stretch their wings and soar.
2. We are told by naturalists that the mother eagle is the most loving of God’s creatures of the wild. Even though in this process of developing these little eaglets, to where they can and will fly, she may not look so loving sometimes.
Now, I have thought in studying this verse and these simple truths of how our Lord is preparing us to fly, even though we may not always see it or appreciate, He surely does love us. Oh, and how true all of this is of our own mothers who have loved us with an eagle-like, yea even a God-like love and therefore. Tribute to them for teaching us to fly. Mothers we love you and ask you to forgive us when we resisted your training; the stirring, fluttering, spreading, taking and bearing us on your wings. It is much better to soar in the skies than to be stuck in the nest.