In light of a big event coming up at our church (Unity Baptist Church) this coming week, which is our annual World Missions Conference Revival, I want to say a few words about the subject of Bible missions.
Many of my readers will know already that missions, that is the spreading of the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ, is a mandate of the church and not just another ministry we have picked up over the years. Jesus said in the Gospel of Mark and chapter 16 that we are to “Go ye into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature.” It is true the church is a great benevolent organization and it is to have its social impacts and community involvement and all its other ministries but no commands are as specific, as stringent, as severe, as sure, and as sympathetic as the commands to give the gospel.
So the question to the “church,” and that means specifically to all the multitudes of local churches, is not are we going to be involved in missions? That’s a given I would think considering all Jesus said about the subject. I can’t imagine a group of people calling themselves a church if they do not participate in world missions. The question is how much are we going to do? Now obviously some churches can do more number-wise than others because they have more resources. But we are not in competition with each other but are in cooperation with and complementary of each other. Are we not? No one church can do it all, but together we can all make a tremendous impact on this world for the cause of Christ.
In this day when a lot of people are talking about “globalism,” I am glad to say the church of the Living God has been going global ever since its beginning. May it ever be so, even when it is unpopular, may we the people of Christ continue to send our God called and specially chosen men and women of missions to the mission fields of our world whether it be across the street or across the sea. May we be willing to give of our financial resources and that not just in a token fashion but in a generous and sacrificial way to fulfill our Saviour’s mandate and further His dear name.
We at the Unity Baptist Church want to do our part. Come and join us if you can. For more information, call me at 837-9839.