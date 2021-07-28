Greetings to all, and I pray you have had a good week and are rejoicing in the Lord and His goodness. I want to talk about a subject that many are indifferent to or some may even be ignorant of and that is the “Rapture” of the church.
The word “rapture” is not found in the King James Version of the Bible, but the doctrine certainly is. We use the word rapture because it comes from the latin meaning “to be caught up or away.”
Thus the phrase found in 1 Thessalonians 4:16,17, which says, “For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: then we which are alive and remain shall be ‘caught up’ together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.”
There are numerous other companion verses such as John 14:1-6, 1 Corinthians 15;51-58, Titus 2:13, 1 John 3:1-3 and others that also help express and explain this great truth.
In our text verses some things are made pretty clear about this sometimes confusing doctrine and that it is;
1) A Return of the Lord: It says “the Lord himself shall descend from heaven” that is certain not conjecture. It is a second coming.
2) A Resurrection of the Dead: It says “the dead in Christ shall rise first” this is speaking of our departed loved ones who knew the Lord. Their spirits are already with the Lord and then their bodies will be raised.
3) A Rapture of the Living: It says “then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds. Those still alive at his coming.
Now this is obviously an event that is yet to happen. It is called the Blessed Hope of the Church. It gives us a great expectation. No one looks forward to “death” but all of us as God’s children can look forward to His return for us.
The bottom line truth now is this; are you “rapture” ready? You see Jesus said no man knows the day nor the hour when he will come again. It could be today! Don’t be left behind.