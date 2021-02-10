Valentine’s Day is on the horizon and love is in the air. At least I hope it is love and not just lust. Is there a difference someone might ask? My response is, if you have to ask then apparently there is no difference to you. For some, the attitude is both are just four letter words that start with the letter “L.”
Let me take the letters that make the difference between “love” and “lust” and put some personal explanation and applications along with some verses of scripture from 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 to make my point.
Both words obviously have the same first letter but the second letter to love is “O” which I will use to represent “others” because real love always puts others first. 1 Corinthians says “Seeketh not her own” not thinking of self.
The third letter of love is “V” which I will use to represent “virtue.” 1 Corinthians says of love: “It rejoiceth not in iniquity.” Real love has the quality of purity and righteousness to it.
The fourth letter is “E” which I will use to stand for “endurance” because 1 Corinthians 13:7 says, “love endureth all things.” It has the capability to face problems and hard times and still move forward instead of giving up or divorcing.
Now let’s look at lust. The second letter is “U” which I will use to represent “unseemly” which means something ugly. The porno and perversion of lust are always ugly and unseemly and improper. Corinthians says “love does not behave itself unseemly.”
The third letter of lust is “S” and I will make it to stand for “selfish” because real lust only seeks to gratify its own desires and pleasures. It “vaunts” itself forward without regard to the feelings and wishes of others.
And then the fourth letter of lust is the letter “T” which I will use to represent “taker” because that is what lust does. It takes with no intentions of giving back. Many have lost their virtue and respect because they were in a lustful relationship instead of a loving relationship.
Marriages and other important relationships cannot last on this “cancer” called lust. There is a high cost to living on lust rather than on love. You can always count on this: God’s relationship to you will always be based on his love for you. Learn to love him and learn to love others like he loves us. Read all of 1 Corinthians 13 and see the beauty of “charity” and God’s kind of love.